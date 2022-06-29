InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for the Face (DAL-168)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to prevent airborne germs and viruses from contacting the eyes, nose and mouth," said one of two inventors, from Dallas, Texas, "so we invented the STAY- IN- PLACE. Our design would offer added safety and comfort during the current pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved accessory to protect the eyes, nose and mouth against airborne viruses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional face masks. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp