InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe/Social Distance Desk for Students (HBR-125)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a desk that would promote safety and social distancing for students in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic," said an inventor, from Ridgefield, N.J., "so I invented the STUDENT'S WORKSTATION. My design could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it could offer a versatile learning environment for today's students."

The patent-pending invention provides a new school desk to keep students safe and socially distanced. It also offers a tech-friendly and innovative learning environment. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it enables students to continue learning in the classroom during the pandemic. The invention features a practical design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for schools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HBR-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

