Epson Signs Advanced Motion & Controls as Distributor in Ontario Region

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced Advanced Motion & Controls Ltd (AM&C), a major Canadian distributor of factory automation products and solutions, is an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions. AM&C began as a fluid power-based company in 1986 and has since expanded to provide solutions in electric, pneumatic, robotic and mechanical systems. In addition to serving automotive customers in Ontario, Canada, AM&C also services a wide range of industries in Quebec, including medical, packaging and aviation.

"Over the last two and a half years, we've seen many businesses struggle due to lack of labor and have looked for automated robotic solutions to help fill that gap, particularly with small parts assembly which can be quite tedious," said Dave Lawson, president, Advanced Motion & Controls Ltd. "Epson brings the ability to marry technologies like parts feeding, vision control and high-speed, high-performance robotics so we can quickly and easily help customers in this area."

AM&C offers the complete lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products including the extensive SCARA portfolio, 6-Axis and All-in-One robots. Pairing Epson's robots with AM&C's technical expertise assist both businesses' dedication to making automation accessible, intuitive and valuable.

"Epson recognizes Advanced Motion & Controls' commitment to offering exceptional customer service and value to automation projects, making them a great partner for our robot solutions," said Juan Carlos Castillo, sales & service director, Factory Automation Robotics, Epson America. "Advanced Motion & Controls has proven their loyalty to customers by delivering professional service and superior automation solutions. Together, we can grow the market not only in Ontario, but serve customers across Canada with high-speed, high-precision robots to help businesses succeed in all automation applications."

"We've known Epson for many years and are excited to be a partner," said Lawson. "In speaking with other Epson partners, we have heard directly about their track record for success and look forward to growing the market in Ontario and all of Canada."

About Advanced Motion & Controls Ltd.

Advanced Motion & Controls Ltd. (AM&C) is a leading Canadian distributor providing factory automation products. For more than 35 years, AM&C has had the mission to provide their customers with world-class leading solutions within electronic, pneumatic, robotic, and mechanical systems. Offering a broad selection of automation technology from conveyors, PLCs, and robotics to simple timers and pneumatic fittings, AM&C ensures its customers will find the right components for their applications – all from the top manufacturers in the industry.

For more information, visit https://www.advancedmotion.com/

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

