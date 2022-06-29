Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of June Quarter Financial Results Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT | Updated: 1 hour ago , ATLANTA /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its June quarter financial results at June 29, 2022 10 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines) (PRNewswire)
A live webcast of this event will be available at
ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.
