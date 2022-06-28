RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® CELEBRATES CAJUN FRIED FAT TUESDAYS

Enjoy a season of good times and great food and drinks at an awesome price

ADDISON, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, is giving fans another reason to celebrate with their Cajun Fried Fat Tuesdays. Starting July 5th, guests may enjoy Cajun Fried Steak or Cajun Fried Chicken for just $10 all day on Tuesdays, as well as $5 select sips. The Fat Tuesday offerings are available at all participating restaurants for a limited time.

"We're delighted to offer our Cajun Fried Fat Tuesdays and celebrate one of our favorite holidays, but in the middle of the year," said Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "We couldn't wait another six months to celebrate Fat Tuesday, and with prices rising all around us, we thought the best way to party is with some flavorful deals on some of our most popular meals and signature drinks."

In addition to the $10 Cajun-Fried Steak and Chicken dishes, the Razzoo's Cajun Fried Fat Tuesdays will also feature $5 frozen Hurrycanes, $5 Mardi Ritas, and $5 22 oz. Draft Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light.

"This summer, we've got your back with our awesome food and drink deals. Guests can get a 22 oz. beer and Cajun-Fried Steak for just $15 on Tuesdays," added Powell. "Come on and join les bon temps with us!"

The bar drinks at Razzoo's are available for guests who are 21 years and older. Razzoo's always encourages a good time, but one that is enjoyed responsibly.

For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

