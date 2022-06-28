Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson and Maj. Gen. James O. Poss Join Radiance Technologies' Board of Directors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) would like to announce the joining of Lt. Gen John F. Thompson and Maj. Gen. James O. Poss to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Lt. Gen. Thompson and Maj. Gen. Poss to the Radiance Board of Directors. Their proven track record of leadership and strategic vision will bring additional strength to the company as we continue to offer advanced technology solutions to our government customers," said Radiance President Tim Tinsley.

Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson was the Commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in California. He was responsible for approximately 6,000 employees nationwide and an annual budget of $9 billion. As the Department of the Air Force Program Executive Officer for Space, Lt. Gen. Thompson managed the research, design, development, acquisition and sustainment of satellites and the associated command and control systems. His extensive portfolio includes military satellite communication, missile warning, navigation and timing, space-based weather, space launch and test ranges, certification for launch, space superiority, responsive space and other emerging evolutionary space programs.

Maj. Gen. James O. Poss was the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. He was responsible to the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force for policy formulation, planning, evaluation, oversight, and leadership of Air Force ISR capabilities. General Poss received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Southern Mississippi. He served in Desert Storm with the U.S. VII Corps RC-12 Guardrail Battalion in Saudi Arabia and was Director of Intelligence for Central Command Air Forces deployed to Southwest Asia at the beginning of Operation Enduring Freedom. The general commanded the 488th Intelligence Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, flying RC-135s in combat during the Kosovo Air War. He has also commanded the 609th Air Intelligence Group at Shaw AFB, S.C., and 70th Intelligence Wing at Fort George G. Meade, Md.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 950 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

