InventHelp Presents Adjustable Comfort Pillow (SDB-1633)

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One inventor, from Perris, Calif., said, "I thought about this idea when I was feeling pain and discomfort in my ears when using earbuds or reading glasses, or when my ear folded when I was asleep. It was impossible not to feel pain in my ears when laying sideways with a regular pillow pressing against my head."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

They created THE WEDGE to provide additional comfort. The newly designed pillow with satin pillow case would prevent wrinkles or marks being left on the face while sleeping as well as hair breakage caused by using a traditional pillow. The pillow would also help to relieve tension, muscle pain, stress and stiff muscles in the neck area. Additionally, it would hold its shape and help contribute to better health and a better night's sleep.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1633, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp