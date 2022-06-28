Four Eighth-graders Awarded $5,000 College Scholarships, Get Jump Start on Paying for College

National Heritage Academies CollegeBound™ Scholarship annually recognizes rising scholars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four eighth-graders ended the school year with a surprise: They each were the recipient of a $5,000 college scholarship. Chosen from hundreds of applicants who hail from more than 90 National Heritage Academies (NHA) partner-schools, these rising scholars received the award through NHA's CollegeBound™ Scholarship Program.

This year's winners are:

The common thread among each scholar's application essay spoke to how their school's caring teachers and character-based approach to education through Moral Focus virtues instilled in them the principles they channel to achieve success both academically and personally.

"It is my great pleasure to congratulate this year's class of CollegeBound™ Scholarship winners," said NHA President and CEO Brian Britton. "To hear these scholars' stories of courage and perseverance is inspiring, and to see the impact our educators have had in encouraging their success is uplifting – it's the tangible outcome of education transforming lives in the communities we serve."

The CollegeBound™ Scholarship Program is managed by an independent program administrator. Scholarship considerations include academic performance, community involvement, and a written essay. Through the application process, scholars can share about the experiences that have shaped them and the people who have influenced their lives – from community service to the real-world application of Moral Focus virtues to defining moments in the decision to pursue a STEM-based education.

Funding for the scholarship is provided through NHA employee contributions, people who believe in NHA's mission to help every child achieve their dreams.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies is a network of 98 tuition-free, public charter schools serving more than 65,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade across nine states. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

