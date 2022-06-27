ONLINE THERAPY PRACTICE IN TAMPA NOW OPEN

"Opening an Online Virtual Therapy Practice allowed us to reach more people seeking Counseling in Tampa."

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapist Mikela Hallmark, LPC had a full in-person Atlanta counseling practice before the pandemic, then everything changed. She quickly shifted to a virtual practice, and noticed the benefits of doing so. "We saw that the majority of our clients were initially uncomfortable with virtual sessions, but quickly adjusted and were relieved that there was an option to continue counseling despite all of the shut downs and quarantining that was happening."

Rise Counseling Tampa is a completely virtual group practice as a result of the pandemic, and has made it possible to reach more people in need of therapy. "We weren't sure how the pandemic would impact us, but we grew. And as a result, we've continued hiring top quality Tampa counselors to join our practice, and have decided to expand to other cities by creating virtual offices, which is exactly what our Tampa location is," Mikela Hallmark explains.

The Rise Counseling Tampa virtual therapy practice is now accepting new clients.

"Creating virtual locations allows us to continue to provide people with quality counseling experiences without them having to fight traffic, for instance and it also means we could create more availability options since therapists aren't tied to such rigid set office times and can work from home offices" says Mikela Hallmark. For Rise Counseling Tampa , a virtual therapy practice has shown to be beneficial to both therapists and clients.

Since many businesses have moved to online offerings since the pandemic, things like telehealth and teletherapy are becoming the new normal. As with any major use of technology, new barriers could potentially be spotty internet connection, as well as just not having that face to face interaction. However, several studies show that online therapy is just as effective as in-person sessions.

Mikela Hallmark shared, "We offer a full range of services that we can offer online such as couples counseling, therapy for anxiety and depression, and more. We tend to work with busy professionals, so the convenience of an online therapy session has been shown to easily fit in their week."

