Michael Baker International Announces New Leadership Roles in Southern Region

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a pair of new leadership roles in the firm's Southern Region. Ruben Guerrero, P.E., has been promoted to Office Manager for Michael Baker's San Antonio, Texas, office, and Michael Weeks has been named Office Manager for the firm's Austin/Round Rock, Texas, office. In their new roles, Mr. Guerrero and Mr. Weeks will lead their respective office's growth and client engagement efforts while collaborating closely with colleagues across the firm's Southern Region

"Both Ruben and Michael bring decades of experience to their new roles," said Tommy Montgomery, P.E., Senior Vice President and Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "They are seasoned leaders with extensive background in managing both people and complex infrastructure projects. I look forward to the continued growth and success of our San Antonio and Austin/Round Rock offices under Ruben and Michael's leadership."

Mr. Guerrero joined Michael Baker in 2021 with more than 30 years of experience in transportation design engineering, project delivery, construction and operations and maintenance throughout California and Texas. Most recently, Mr. Guerrero served as Department Manager – Transportation in Michael Baker's San Antonio office, where he worked with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on the Texas State Highway 358 Reconstruction in Nueces County, Texas, which entails the design and construction of braided ramps at the US 286 interchange.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Guerrero was a Senior Construction Manager at Civil Engineering Consultants (CEC). Earlier in his career, he served as the Assistant City Engineer for the City of San Antonio Capital Program. He was also a Federal Programs Engineer for TxDOT and a Senior Transportation Engineer for the California Department of Transportation. He is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), American Public Works Association (APWA), National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). Mr. Guerrero earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Mr. Weeks brings nearly 25 years of industry experience to his new position, including the last seven with Michael Baker. He has a proven track record of assessing and managing aquatic resources in both freshwater and marine ecosystems and leading numerous projects related to environmental compliance, transportation planning, coastal planning and management of coastal restoration. Most recently, Mr. Weeks served as Department Manager – Environmental in the firm's Austin/Round Rock, where he managed roadway, rail, flood control and reservoir projects, and led the environmental team.

Prior to joining Michael Baker in 2015, Mr. Weeks was a Coastal Project Manager for the Texas General Land Office. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Scientist at Atkins North America and a Coastal Conservation Biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Mr. Weeks is a member of the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) and Central Texas Association of Environmental Professionals (CTAEP). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine and Freshwater Biology from the University of Texas.

