Boston Hemp Creates New Customization Program: What's in your hemp flower?

BOSTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hemp plant has been around for a long time and its uses are endless. People have long used the flower or bud of the hemp plant to smoke or to distill cannabinoids for both recreational and medicinal purposes. The hemp plant itself has a very low level of THC. Under federal guidelines, the Delta-9 THC levels of a plant and its derivatives must fall below 0.3% to be considered hemp. Many people have found when using hemp that they respond with a mild "high" that gives a sense of euphoria, decreases pain, decreases depression and anxiety, and can help with increasing appetite.

The industry has found ways to extract other cannabinoids from the hemp plant. These cannabinoids have been found to create gentle highs for users and are extracted from the hemp plant to then infused in hemp flower. With so many different hemp-derived cannabinoids now available on the market, Boston Hemp has created a customization program for their customers. Boston Hemp patrons can choose to infuse their CBD flower with additional cannabinoids to enhance the existing bud's CBD, HHC, THC-O, and/or Delta-8 THC. These customizations create a whole new type of flower product that is available nationwide to ship right to a customer's doorstep.

HHC was first created in 1944 by the American chemist Roger Adams, when he added hydrogen molecules to Delta-9 THC. This process known as hydrogenation, converts THC to HHC. Ironically, this process is like the process used to create margarine from vegetable oil.

While Adams created HHC from conventional cannabis-derived THC, now the cannabinoid is typically derived through a process that begins with hemp, the low THC cannabis plant that was made federally legal by the 2018 farm bill. HHC is different than Delta-9 THC or Delta-8 THC in that it includes a hydrogen molecule that the other THCs do not. Manufacturers of HHC often equate the HHC high with a Delta-8 THC high.

Another cannabinoid that is added to the hemp flower is THC-O. THC-O is a semi-synthetic analog and prodrug of Delta-9 THC, which is derived from the hemp plant. It is said to be much more potent than Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. Moderate doses of THC-O induce a euphoric high like Delta-9, but with noticeable hallucinogenic and psychedelic effects.

THC-O is becoming popular across the world thanks to people's interest and understanding of other types of THC and their proliferation in the marketplace. The psychedelic and hallucinogenic effects are an enticing experience for cannabis users.

Lastly, another additive to the hemp flower is Delta-8 THC. Delta-8 is a cannabinoid that has the effect of creating a high that is milder than users report having when using Delta-9. Delta-8 is a naturally occurring compound that is found in small amounts within the hemp plant. Its popularity is on the rise, and you can now find Delta-8 products in smoke shops and hemp dispensaries across the country. Delta-8 is often referred to as "marijuana-lite" or "diet weed."

With so many flower variations now available to Boston Hemp customers beyond regular CBD, these cannabinoid additives produce psychoactive responses that range from mild for Delta-8 or HHC or can pack a larger punch with the addition of THC-O.

Boston Hemp Inc. is the nation's premier retailer of fine hemp flower. Their products are available for purchase in their showroom in Hanover, Massachusetts or online at BostonHempInc.com. Products can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Wholesale inquiries can be directed to Kevin@BostonHempire.com.

