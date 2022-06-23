SkySlope and Updater expand partnership to bring top moving app to millions of buyers and sellers

New partnership enables SkySlope's broker and agent customers to leverage Updater's platform at no cost and equips 2M homeowners with next-gen moving technology

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we're thrilled to announce an expansion of our partnership with SkySlope, an innovator in real estate transaction management. SkySlope serves over 450,000 real estate professionals and now offers Updater as part of their transaction management software to further enhance client relationships before, during, and after each real estate transaction.

SkySlope Forms is the premier digital forms platform for real estate agents to prepare, send, and sign contracts and disclosures. (PRNewswire)

New features will be released this month, including:

All SkySlope broker and agent customers will automatically receive access to the Updater Pro platform at no cost.

All homebuyers and sellers in the SkySlope system will receive unlimited access to Updater, helping them move into and manage their new homes.

Property information and specific transaction details will sync automatically between SkySlope and Updater, providing each buyer and seller with a personalized and tailored move plan.

Broker and agent branding will be featured within the Updater experience before, during, and after the transaction and across communication channels – in-app, web, and email.

"With more real estate transactions completed in a digital environment, it's critical to remember that the transaction shouldn't end at the closing table – the move is often the most stressful part," said David Greenberg, Founder and CEO of Updater. "We're thrilled to deepen our relationship with SkySlope and jointly deliver on the promise of a frictionless and modern moving experience for all homeowners."

While homeowners enjoy a simplified and automated moving experience using Updater's industry-leading technology, SkySlope's customers will build lasting client relationships thanks to Updater's co-branding and configuration capabilities. Once branding and preferences are configured, brokerages and agents remain front and center in the Updater experience as their clients organize and complete moving tasks.

"We build solutions to empower REALTORS® and are invested in their ongoing success," said Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope. "Our collaboration with Updater is just one of the many ways we place the agent at the center of providing best-in-class experiences for their clients."

SkySlope manages nearly 3M transactions each year. The homebuyers and sellers associated with Skyslope-managed transactions will receive integrated access to Updater's technology, helping them seamlessly organize and complete tasks including:

Set up internet and television services

Compare and book both full-service and on-demand moving services

Set up utility services, including electricity, gas, and water

Set up smart home technology

Forward mail

Update addresses

And much more

"Updater is integrated with our transaction management system (SkySlope), so that there's no work needed by our sales executives," said Brenda Tushaus, CEO at RE/MAX Results, ranked as the 15th largest brokerage firm in the US by closed transaction sides in 2021. "Other than getting set up and adding branding, it just runs automatically – that's a huge time saver."

If you're a SkySlope customer, you'll automatically receive access to Updater by June 30, 2022. If you'd like to learn more and/or chat with your SkySlope Success Manager, please click here.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 450,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

