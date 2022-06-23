Quantix Promotes Alex Buck to Group President, Export, Distribution Centers, Enhanced Services and 3PL

Additional promotions have also been announced

HOUSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, today announced it has promoted Alexandra (Alex) Buck to Group President, Export, Distribution Centers, Enhanced Services and 3PL Solutions.

Buck originally joined Quantix as Chief Strategy Officer focusing on growth strategy and key operational areas including safety, HR, legal, export start-up and communications. Notably, she oversaw the buildout of the company's first East Coast export facilities in Charleston and Savannah, totaling more than 1.6 million square feet.

Most recently, Buck served as President, 3PL Solutions at Quantix and spent the last year expanding the team and creating a culture of continuous improvement in order to deliver on customer needs and priorities.

"Prolonged challenging market conditions have led us to rethink how we can maximize our teams and meet the needs of our customers," said Quantix President and CEO, Chris Ball. "This leadership structure will allow for greater collaboration across these groups and position us best to win long-term. We are thrilled that Alex can provide a fresh set of eyes and work with her new managers on how to optimize our teams and provide excellent service to our customers."

Three additional promotions under Buck's direction have also gone into effect:

Brandon Boyd has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Export Operations. Boyd is now responsible for all export duties on the East Coast and in Houston . He was previously Vice President, East Coast Export Packaging Operations. Prior to Quantix, Boyd worked for James Hardie and has over 12 years of operations leadership experience.





Dustin Aaron has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Distribution Centers and In-Plant Services, overseeing all operations across these groups. He was previously Vice President, Commercial Warehousing & Packaging at Quantix. Aaron has been in the logistics space for over 16 years, largely serving in production planning and commercial account management.





Steve Ebel has been promoted to Senior Vice President, 3PL Solutions. Ebel will lead the 3PL team, continuing to grow the business and manage division-related processes. He was previously Vice President, 3PL Operations. Prior to Quantix, Ebel worked in the chemical industry for more than 20 years, most recently at XPO and GXO Logistics.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, in-plant and resin enhancement services, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 50 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com .

