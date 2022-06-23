NIGHTINGALE PARTNERS LLC ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIONSBENEFITS

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Partners LLC, a leading health care investment and advisory firm focused on social determinants of health (SDOH), is thrilled to announce a strategic combination with NationsBenefits, LLC. The Nightingale Partners team, consisting of John Gorman, Jordan Buxton-Punch, and Gabe Hitchcock, will lead the newly formed Corporate Development Group of NationsBenefits, and will open a new office for NationsBenefits in Washington, DC.

Joining forces with NationsBenefits allows Nightingale to continue the pursuit of its investment thesis and support of innovations that address the needs of the most vulnerable in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid, while leveraging Nations' national distribution channels and 20 million covered lives to expand its impact. NationsBenefits is the leading provider of supplemental benefits and member engagement solutions for health plans, including vision and hearing, and over-the-counter drugs benefits.

"The partnership with Nightingale Partners is another milestone in the evolution of NationsBenefits," said Glenn Parker, CEO of NationsBenefits. "The Nightingale team, led by my long-time friend John Gorman, will become an integral part of NationsBenefits' ambitious strategy to expand supplemental benefit access to all patients in need."

Founded in 2019 by John Gorman, Nightingale Partners has built a wide portfolio of early-stage health care services and SaaS businesses in the SDOH ecosystem, and relationships with multiple health plans and providers in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. The company's holdings include assets in food security, non-urgent medical transportation, broadband internet access, adult day care, social health analytics, and remote monitoring of the chronically ill.

"Joining NationsBenefits supercharges our efforts to design and build cutting-edge social health benefits," said Nightingale Founder and Chairman John Gorman, now Chief Strategy Officer for NationsBenefits. "We now have access to over 100 health plan relationships covering 20 million lives in Medicare Advantage, and a war chest beyond our wildest dreams to build innovative solutions to address the social health of the most vulnerable. The combined teams prominent endeavors will include launching a new Medicaid line of business for NationsBenefits, as well as providing support for the company's expansion strategy to become the 'one-stop shop' for supplemental and social health benefits for health plans in government programs."

About Nightingale Partners LLC: Nightingale is an advisory firm and investment fund focused on the social health of the medically underserved, based in Washington, DC. Nightingale was founded by John Gorman, Founder and CEO of Gorman Health Group and former senior official at the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA, now the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)). Nightingale's mission is to improve the quality of care and reduce unnecessary health care expenditures for our most vulnerable patients through advanced technology, locally-curated social services providers, and innovative financing to address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).

About NationsBenefits, LLC: NationsBenefits is a leading member engagement, benefits administration, and healthcare company that partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Through its comprehensive suite of innovative supplemental benefits, payments platform, and member engagement solutions, NationsBenefits helps health plans deliver high quality benefits to their members that help address social determinants of health and improve member health outcomes and satisfaction. The Company's compliance-focused infrastructure, proprietary technology systems, and premier service delivery model allow NationsBenefits' health plan partners to deliver high quality, value-based care to millions of members. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com .

