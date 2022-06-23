INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates USWS, GDST, NTUS, CMAX

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP) (PRNewswire)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS)'s sale to ProFrac Holding Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, USWS shareholders will receive 0.0561 shares of ProFrac Class A common stock for each share of USWS Class A common stock they own. If you are a USWS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: GDST)'s merger with Roxe Holding Inc. If you are a Goldenstone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)'s sale to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share. If you are a Natus Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)'s merger with Steward Health Care System. If you are a CareMax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP