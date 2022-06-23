Ad-Tech Clinical Support Team Welcomes Biomedical Engineer Joshua Rodebaugh

OAK CREEK, Wis., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad-Tech Medical, an ArchiMed portfolio company, and the country's leading manufacturer of neuro electrodes today announced that Joshua Rodebaugh has joined the company's clinical support and sales team. Mr. Rodebaugh joined Ad-Tech late last year as a biomedical engineer for the company's research and development group, but quickly proved to be a valuable contributor to the company's industry-leading clinical support function.

Joshua Rodebaugh joins Ad-Tech Medical's industry-leading clinical support & sales team. (PRNewswire)

Adding product expertise and technical know-how to Ad-Tech's sales and support team, Mr. Rodebaugh joins a group of professionals who provide clinical and product support to surgeons, technicians and other caregivers treating patients who suffer from neurological disease or who require neuromonitoring.

"Josh's technical background and clear thinking are already viewed as assets by the surgeons and other caregivers we serve," stated Kelsey Unrath, Ad-Tech Director of Sales and Marketing. "As the newest member of Ad-Tech's growing clinical support and sales team, we're confident Josh will make a meaningful contribution to patient care."

"Although I was hired initially as a biomedical engineer for Ad-Tech, the opportunity to work more closely with healthcare professionals to improve patients' lives was one I couldn't pass up," stated Mr. Rodebaugh. "I'm thrilled about this opportunity and look forward to the good work I know we'll be doing in the future."

Mr. Rodebaugh received his BS in biomedical engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering before embarking on a 10-year career as a submarine officer for the U.S. Navy. He will complete his MBA degree from Marquette this summer. He and the rest of Ad-Tech's industry-leading clinical support specialists can be reached at the company's headquarters in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Ad-Tech Medical is dedicated to helping surgeons, technicians and other caregivers deliver optimal outcomes for their patients. Physicians count on Ad-Tech's state of the art electrodes for excellent design and engineering, world-class support and groundbreaking innovation. Ad-Tech devices are manufactured in the U.S. and used by healthcare providers worldwide to record, monitor and stimulate subsurface levels of the brain.

With offices in the US and Europe, ArchiMed is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ArchiMed to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to North American and European healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include biopharmaceutical products & services, life science tools, medical devices & technologies, diagnostics, healthtech and consumer health. ArchiMed helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. Over the last twenty years, ArchiMed's leadership team has directly managed and invested in over eighty small to large-size healthcare companies globally, representing over €50 billions of combined value. ArchiMed manages over €5 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ArchiMed has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its Eurêka Foundation.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Franz

kfranz@adtechmedical.com

(262) 634-1555

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument. Serving surgeons and their patients worldwide with industry leading electrodes and unparalleled clinical support. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ad-Tech Medical Instrument