The Top Ranked Product Information Management Providers to Boost Product Management and Delivery, According to SoftwareReviews Data

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Product Information Management Data Quadrant, naming four providers as Gold Medalists.

Product Information Management (PIM) software provides a single platform to store, manage and distribute diverse product information and descriptions, technical specifications, images, and other relevant digital assets. PIM software is used by companies with a large catalog of products that are changing rapidly. The PIM software enables the delivery of detailed catalog information across various distribution channels

During the pandemic, there was a need for businesses to go digital as there was less foot traffic in physical stores and workplaces providing service. Both product and service providers chose to increase their digital presence during this time. Now, almost all businesses have digital assets that go through the eleven steps of a product lifecycle. Throughout this cycle, many categories of data need to be maintained and processed, starting from product data, marketing data, marketing content, channel information, asset attributes, and more.

"Product information management needs to be an agile solution that streamlines the path for product data between suppliers and buyers," says Rahul Jaiswal, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group and PIM expert at SoftwareReviews. "To prepare for the metaverse, enterprises must optimize their data feeds and ensure consistent product content across all channels. There are myriad e-commerce channels available today, though, without a consolidated approach, managing product data across these channels will be tough. A strategy to enable cross-platform operations, automated monitoring and tracking, integrated systems, and end-to-end data visibility is needed now more than ever.

In order to keep up with the fast-paced trends of product management and delivery, organizations must invest in top-performing product information management software. This will help product managers launch products more quickly and seamlessly, maintain their product website content, create product profiles and catalogs, and create approval workflows."

The top product information management software providers for 2022 have been identified based on verified survey data collected from 277 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Product Information Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Salsify , 8.4 CS , ranked high for availability and quality of training. , ranked high for availability and quality of training.

Akeneo , 8.4 CS , ranked high for data export. , ranked high for data export.

Plytix , 8.3 CS , ranked high for advanced search and filtering. , ranked high for advanced search and filtering.

Pimcore, 8.3 CS, ranked high for ease of integration. ranked high for ease of integration.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

