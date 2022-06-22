O'NEILL VINTNERS & DISTILLERS EARNS B CORP CERTIFICATION

LARKSPUR, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neill Vintners & Distillers , one of the fastest-growing wineries in California, announces today its B Corp Certification, which distinguishes companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. This certification comes less than a year after O'Neill earned Wine Institute's Green Medal Leader Award in 2021.

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers (PRNewsfoto/O’Neill Vintners & Distillers) (PRNewswire)

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers becomes the largest B Corp Certified winery in North America .

O'Neill has excelled in meeting each standard as a leader in social and environmental preservation and joins over 5,000 companies across 80 countries and 155 industries in earning B Corp status. "Receiving B Corp certification is a testament to our team's persistent focus on continuous improvement to lead positive change in the industry. This is a profound achievement for a company of our size in an industry so closely connected to people and the planet," says Founder and CEO Jeff O'Neill. "We are honored to receive this distinction and become part of the B Corp community."

O'Neill is the 10th largest wine company in the US and now the largest B Corp Certified winery in North America. Caine Thompson, Sustainability Lead for O'Neill Vintners & Distillers notes, "B Corp Certification was a natural progression for O'Neill, who has been striving for environmental and social responsibility since its founding in 2004."

The announcement signifies a major milestone for O'Neill and its efforts to lead the beverage industry in sustainability, transparency, and social stewardship. Some of the company's initiatives include The O'Neill Sustainable Grower Certification Program, over 33,000 square feet of solar panels, BioFiltro® BIDA wastewater program , and the Charles Woodson & O'Neill Family Scholarships.

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers received a score of 98.3/200 on the B Impact Assessment and joins a global group of companies, including 25 wineries, that meet high standards across five areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.

About O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers was founded in 2004 by industry veteran and entrepreneur Jeff O'Neill. The vertically integrated winery is one of the fastest-growing premium wine and spirits companies in California with a reputation for producing premium-quality wines & spirits and it is known for leadership in sustainability practices. O'Neill received the Green Medal Leader Award in 2021 by the Wine Institute and was awarded B Corp Certification in 2022. The company's national brands portfolio includes Line 39, Robert Hall Winery, Harken, Day Owl Rosé, Game Box, Rabble Wines, BrandyLab, and Charles Woodson's Intercept Wines. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com .

About Certified B Corporations:

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. For more information, please visit https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE O’Neill Vintners & Distillers