Meridian Integration announces their continued sponsorship and attendance at the Oracle EDGE and Oracle Utilities User Group conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration is excited to announce their continued sponsorship and attendance at the Oracle EDGE and Oracle Utilities User Group national conferences later this month.

Creating unparalleled experiences and value in customer digital engagement, implementations, upgrades, and managed services for utilities and municipalities.

Meridian's CCO, Todd Lamoureaux shared "We are excited to join industry leadership and members of the Oracle Energy and Water family at this year's annual conferences. The conferences enhance the depth and breadth of our industry vision, keeps us on the cutting edge of technology and trends, and affords us the opportunity to continue supporting operational excellence both internally and externally with our clients." Lamoureaux added "The utility sector continues to evolve and transform, and these events play a foundational role in industry direction."

The conferences run June 27th – 30th in Nashville, TN.

About Meridian Integration

Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey solutions and services focused on digital customer engagement, mission critical system implementations and migrations, technology roadmap and readiness services, and business process consulting for the Utility industry. Meridian is member of the Oracle Partner Network and has worked with hundreds of utilities since inception creating tremendous value as a trusted advisor while leveraging a broad portfolio of solutions and services.

About Oracle Energy and Water

Oracle Energy and Water provides best-in-class solutions to improve reliability, service, and safety for electricity, natural gas, and water utilities worldwide.

