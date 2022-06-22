The INEO Welcoming System DUO is the latest technology advancement from INEO, providing enhanced digital signage and theft protection coverage at the entrance of retail stores

SURREY, BC, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today announced the first dual screen version of its disruptive market technology, branded as the INEO Welcoming System DUO. INEO will be launching the INEO Welcoming System DUO today at the NRF Protect 2022 Conference inside the Prosegur Security tradeshow display (booth #7009).

INEO Debuts Dual Screen INEO Welcoming System. The INEO Welcoming System DUO is the latest technology advancement from INEO, providing enhanced digital signage and theft protection coverage at the entrance of retail stores (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"From the first day we installed our patented INEO Welcoming System in a retail store we have had requests for a version which has a digital display screen on each side," said Greg Watkin, Founder and Chairman of INEO. "Now that we are installing systems in larger stores, operated by national and international retailers, the opportunity warranted us putting the time and effort into developing a dual screen version. Our team took on a very difficult engineering problem and did an incredible job delivering a product which satisfies all the requirements of a leading Electronic Article Surveillance ("EAS") loss prevention system plus two large, bright advertising screens to display advertising from our retail media network."

The INEO Welcoming System DUO utilizes the same technology the Company has originally designed for the INEO Welcoming System which allows it to operate in both the Accousto-Magnetic (AM) 58KHz frequency spectrum and the 8.2MHz frequency spectrum. Digital display screens are inherently "noisy" as they cause electromagnetic interference which hinders the detection of loss prevention tags in a retail store; however, INEO has developed technology which allows the EAS loss prevention aspect of the system to still operate effectively with two large digital display screens located within the detection field.

The INEO Welcoming System DUO preserves the same base form factor of the original INEO Welcoming System allowing for visual uniformity within the retail store. The INEO Welcoming System DUO is the same height and width as the standard INEO Welcoming System and is only 2.3 centimeters (1 ¼ inches) thicker. The sleek design is a function of the proprietary technology INEO has developed.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

