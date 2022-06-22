GLASSDOOR NAMES AARON TERRAZAS AS CHIEF ECONOMIST

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced Aaron Terrazas has joined the company as chief economist, effective immediately. As chief economist, Terrazas leads Glassdoor Economic Research, an international team of economists and data scientists who leverage Glassdoor's unique data to provide real-time insights on the evolving employee experience amid today's fast-changing labor market.

Terrazas brings robust experience and knowledge across dynamic industries including transportation logistics, real estate, and more. He joins Glassdoor from trucking startup Convoy, where he spent the past three years as director of economic research. Prior to that, he served as director of economic research at Zillow and as an economist with the United States Treasury Department's Office of Economic Policy. Terrazas holds a master's degree in applied economics from The Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor's of sciences degree in foreign affairs from Georgetown University.

"I'm thrilled to join Glassdoor and a team that is innovating the next frontier of applied workplace research at such a critical juncture for the labor market. What attracted me to Glassdoor is this talented team whose unique data and research has informed how economists, employers and decision-makers understand the workplace, one of the most central institutions of our lives," said Terrazas. "It's an exciting time to have such a window into the new age of work, with its changing norms and a generation whose formative career years will be starkly different from its predecessors."

Since 2015, Glassdoor Economic Research has provided more data and analytics-driven transparency into the full spectrum of topics critical to the workplace experience, ranging from prevalent gaps in gender pay to diversity, equity and inclusion to company culture investments' impact on the bottom line.

