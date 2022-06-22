CUB Releases Free Guide to Fighting Robocalls

Publication to Help Consumers Dodge Scammer Calls

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Wednesday released their updated Guide to Fighting Robocalls, a free resource for consumers looking to reduce the number of unwanted spam calls they receive.

Citizens Utility Board Logo (PRNewsfoto/Citizens Utility Board) (PRNewswire)

Unwanted calls are the number one complaint received by the Federal Communications Commission. This helpful guide covers what a robocall is, laws around robocalls, the latest scams, and how you can protect yourself.

YouMail estimates about 36 percent of robocalls in April of 2022 were scams and another 17 percent were telemarketing. These unwanted robocalls are costly– leading to an estimated $29.8 billion yearly loss in the US according to Truecaller's 2021 Insights report.

"Consumers are eager to reduce nuisance calls, so we're glad to have this resource available for people," Jim Chilsen, CUB director of communication, said. "Consumers will be able to spread the word with these tips and help their neighbors avoid common phone scams."

Consumers can order a printer-friendly copy of the guide at www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org , a free resource of other tips to help consumers reduce their telecom and energy bills.

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping block rate hikes, secure refunds and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

