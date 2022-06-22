Bitcoin of America's All Female Team Makes an Impact at BTC 2022

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading virtual currency exchange, Bitcoin of America, announced its return to BTC 2022 in Miami. The company made headline last year for promoting females in a male dominant industry. Once again, Bitcoin of America made a splash at BTC 2022 with its all-female team. Bitcoin of America sent some of their top women executives to the conference. Bitcoin of America has its shown support for making the cryptocurrency inclusive to women and getting more females into the industry.

Bitcoin of America Team (PRNewswire)

Bitcoin of America's female team also spoke with the Miami Mayor about ways they can make a change. Mayor Francis Suarez welcomed the all-women team from Bitcoin of America.

Bitcoin of America is known as the leading operator in the cryptocurrency industry to provide fast and hassle-free transactions to their customers while offering top of the line customer support. The company currently operates 2500 Bitcoin ATM locations across the United States and is constantly expands.

The Bitcoin of America team passed around hats and t-shirts with the company's logo and "women in crypto" embroidery. Bitcoin of America has been known to send their female executive team to attend conferences, expos, and more. They also revealed that most of their top tier positions are held by women. Bitcoin of America's Chief Operating Officer, Operations Manager, Director of Marketing, and Director of Business Development are all run by powerful females.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin of America