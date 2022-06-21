UKRAINIAN NATIONAL TREASURE ASSIA AHHATT & U.S. NEW AGE LEGEND DAVID ARKENSTONE LIGHT-UP THE SKY WITH ACROSS LIGHT & TIME

REDDING, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Grammy Winning Co-Producer Paul Avgerinos, announces through his Unicorn Studios the release of an inspirational new single, ACROSS LIGHT & TIME, featuring internationally renowned artists Assia Ahhatt and David Arkenstone.

ACROSS LIGHT & TIME, which dropped June 10, is the first featured track on Assia and David's collaborative New Age album currently in production across three continents and slated for release in September.

"Creating music together with Assia has been a joyous and rewarding experience I can't wait to share with the world!" said Arkenstone, a 5-time Grammy® Nominee.

Assia Ahhatt, a classically trained child prodigy, has entertained global audiences as one of the world's premier violin virtuosos. Always seeking new musical challenges, she performed in unique venues and has written, arranged, and recorded across genres from Classical to Pop, Latin to Contemporary Instrumental, and now, New Age. Assia has been honored as a Merited Artist of Ukraine, as well as for her participation with several charitable organizations currently assisting millions displaced by the war in Ukraine.

David Arkenstone is a multiple-Grammy nominated lifelong musical innovator, producer, collaborator, and instrumentalist mainly performing within the genre of New Age. Several of his original creations are heard as background music daily around the world. It would be difficult to mention an instrument that David does not play, although this production primarily features his mastery of guitar and piano.

Joining Assia and David in the video of Across Light & Time is young multi-talented twice Latin Grammy-winning producer, arranger, percussionist and fellow Co-Producer, Tony Succar.

"Assia and David are two of my favorite artists, so I'm thrilled to be a producer on their first collaboration," said Paul Avgerinos.

"David's emotional melodies interpreted by Assia's soulful violin truly connect. I feel this project is going to touch the hearts of fans around the globe," said Tony Succar.

Assia's web-site: http://assiaahhatt.com/home_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ahhattassia/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/ahhatt

Video for 'Across Light and Time' : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IoFHQvEVOP7hS02OmaH_sTG6tR5-JHHV/view?usp=drivesdk

Video for 'Behind the Scenes' : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IpS9ZqTYyS6c0kOsV3bq253jkrzBpyfl/view

Media contact: Oksana Voinych, pr@transmediagroup.com – (561) 750-9800 (O), (305) 766-6153 (C)

TransMedia Group is a public relations firm serving clients in the arts and entertainment worldwide since 1981. Founder Tom Madden, former vice president, assistant to the president of NBC, is thrilled his firm is representing Assia Ahhatt as his father, William Madden, was a concert violinist.

