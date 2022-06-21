Simon® Announces New, Innovative Product Search Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® is pleased to announce the launch of Simon Search™, a new and innovative search platform designed to enhance the shopping experience by giving shoppers the ability to research in-stock products available at participating retailers located within a Simon property. Simon Search is available to millions of shoppers through the Simon app, property websites, and interactive directories located at Simon properties nationwide.

"Simon Search brings new search capabilities to our retail centers, offering shoppers multiple ways to search for specific in-store merchandise," said Mikael Thygesen, Chief Marketing Officer, Simon. "Simon is committed to providing shoppers with the most enjoyable shopping experience possible. This game changing search tool raises the bar, delivering enhanced inventory visibility to our shoppers. Consumer research has shown that almost 90 percent of shoppers are interested in the enhanced search capabilities provided by Simon Search."

Participating retailers including Aéropostale, Anthropologie, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, J.Crew, JCPenney and Old Navy are excited to utilize Simon Search to increase traffic to their stores and conversion by giving customers an easy way to search in-stock inventory.

This initial version of the platform is being tested at 29 Simon retail centers across the U.S., with a broader rollout planned for later this year.

