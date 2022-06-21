Evo Security Announces the Launch of Evo Partner Identity Cloud for MSPs

Evo Partner Identity Cloud (EPIC) is the first multi-tenant identity and access management (IAM) solution that is purpose-built to help managed service providers (MSPs) protect themselves and their customers from the most common cyberattacks.

AUSTIN, Texas , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evo Security today announced the launch of Evo Partner Identity Cloud or EPIC. Evo Partner Identity Cloud is the first all-in-one identity and access management (IAM) solution designed exclusively with the needs of managed service providers (MSPs) and their business customers in mind. The enterprise-grade cloud platform is a comprehensive identity and access management solution that gives MSPs an easy and highly secure way to protect small and medium-sized businesses and enterprises from the most common types of cybersecurity attacks that frequently exploit login and access vulnerabilities to penetrate network and cloud assets.

Evo Partner Identity Cloud includes multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), privileged access management (PAM), technician elevated access, secrets management, and unified directory services, among other critical security capabilities. Evo Partner Identity Cloud is the easiest and most complete way for MSPs to simultaneously protect login credentials and apply least-privilege access across applications, networks, and infrastructure for themselves and their customers in a single scalable, multi-tenant solution.

"Traditional enterprise identity and access management solutions are built for 1:1 administration, which means they cannot adequately support the MSP and the MSP's customers simultaneously. Point solutions have helped bridge the gap, but don't provide the enterprise-grade security and platform approach required by MSPs seeking to build a sound security practice" said Evo Security's CEO and Founder, Mike Roth. "We built Evo Partner Identity Cloud with a multi-tenant architecture to provide MSPs an enterprise-grade level of security that they can use to protect themselves and all of their SMB and SME customers at scale with purpose-built platform that means business." said Evo's CEO and Founder, Michael Roth.

Vince Kent, CEO of managed service provider cloudIT, said, "What's great about Evo Security's Partner Identity Cloud is that it works with our existing MSP managed technology stack to provide comprehensive identity and access management capabilities for us and our customers. It helps keep our internal systems secure, while providing cloudIT with new ways to generate revenue and enforce best security hygiene practices in our customers' networks."

The Evo Partner Identity Platform supports MSPs by providing the ability to:

Turn identity and access management (IAM) into a highly profitable revenue center that can immediately produce new revenue with industry-leading margins;

Replace multiple point solutions, including password vaults, password rotation tools, multi-factor authentication (MFA) tools, and privileged access management (PAM) tools, with a comprehensive identity and access management platform that reduces overhead expenses, provides enterprise-grade protection, and simplifies application and security administration for the MSP and its customers;

Deploy login security at scale across customers for web applications, workstations, Macs, servers, VPNs, firewalls, switches, and other network devices;

Establish least-privilege and exceed-compliance controls in managed and co-managed scenarios using granular permissions and security groups;

Completely eliminate sharing of customer passwords and MFA codes, while simultaneously streamlining technician access across all customer endpoints and apps;

Migrate from Microsoft to Evo as the sole Identity Provider (IdP) or build a hybrid IdP scenario based on customer configuration needs;

Connect to common MSP tools, such as ConnectWise, Datto, and Microsoft, and improve internal management efficiencies;

Gain visibility and real-time security intelligence across customer infrastructure to improve value of services delivery and stop attacks before they start.

Evo Security CEO Michael Roth said "Evo Partner Identity Cloud isn't just an all-in-one MSP identity and access management platform. It's an all-in-one MSP business solution."

About Evo Security

Based in Austin, Texas, Evo Security is an identity and access management cybersecurity company that builds enterprise-grade security products with the MSP in mind. Evo Security's solutions are designed to protect MSPs and their SMB and enterprise customers with comprehensive, multi-tenant security solutions. They are easy to implement and help manage security across managed service providers' internal and external users, while providing MSPs new ways to generate new and highly profitable revenue streams. For more information about Evo Security, please visit https://www.evosecurity.com/.

