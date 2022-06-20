Urban Plates' New Cheeseburger and Double Cheeseburger Add Indulgence to Lineup of Wholesome, Made-From-Scratch Offerings

Pasture raised, all beef, char-grilled burger is a first for the chef-driven fast-casual chain

SAN DIEGO , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 11-year history, Urban Plates , the chef-driven, fast-casual San Diego based restaurant chain, has unveiled a new Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger and Herb Seasoned Fries to its menu of wholesome, made-from-scratch meals at affordable prices. The newest offerings – a flavorful slice of classic Americana – maintains the chain's strict commitment to using only clean, wholesome ingredients, and sustainable humanely raised meats, while delivering crave-worthy options for those looking to indulge the Urban Plates way.

(PRNewsfoto/Urban Plates) (PRNewswire)

"At Urban Plates, you can eat healthy, indulgent, or both, making our restaurant ideal for flexitarians," said Chef Joe Noonan, Director of Culinary at Urban Plates. "Our mission is to make craveable, wholesome, and clean food accessible to all, and we have introduced an incredible Cheeseburger to the menu that meets these standards. Best yet, our burgers don't displace the lineup of vegan and vegetarian offerings. It's a new menu item our guests can feel good about."

The new Cheeseburger was given the stamp of approval by the chain's loyal customers after being test marketed in three locations over several months. The Cheeseburger starts with a quarter pound of pasture-raised chargrilled "never ever" beef, meaning it's never frozen, never added hormones, and never given antibiotics. The impeccably seasoned patty is cooked to order and comes piled high with the freshest trimmings including vine-ripened tomatoes, hand-sliced American cheese, fresh onion, whole leaf lettuce, and tangy house-made Thousand Island dressing, all served on a toasted potato bun.

For heartier appetites, guests also have the option to upgrade to a Double Cheeseburger, or to enhance their experience with the addition of savory Duroc Pork bacon or fresh avocado. The Cheeseburgers are served with a side of herb seasoned, hand-tossed french fries and can be enjoyed in the restaurant or packaged to go for traditional takeout or delivery. Rounding out the meal, the burger can be paired with a craft beer, glass of wine, or house-made juice Replenisher.

The Cheeseburger is the latest addition to the customizable menu of plates, salads, sandwiches, bowls, and scratch-made sides. Served with a side of the hot and crispy fries, the single Cheeseburger is priced at $11 in Southern California and $12 in Northern California and the Double Cheeseburger is $13 in Southern California and $14 in Northern California. For more information or online ordering, visit www.urbanplates.com .

About Urban Plates

Urban Plates began in 2011 with a single restaurant in Del Mar, California; there are currently 16 locations with a 17th set to open in Sunnyvale, CA in July 2022. Headquartered in Solana Beach, Calif., the brand has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, the greater Los Angeles area, and Northern California. Urban Plates' expansive menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day using clean (organic whenever and as much as possible) ingredients. With menus that include gluten-free, plant-based, dairy-free, pescatarian, low-carb, or any combination of the above, Urban Plates is committed to bringing variety and honest value to its guests. Follow Urban Plates on Instagram or Facebook at @urbanplates or visit Urban Plates online at www.urbanplates.com.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty, audrey@chemistrypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban Plates