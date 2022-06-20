Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Florida Lawsuit Against Instant Pot

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Carolyn Allard, a resident of Lakeland, Florida, alleging that a defective Instant Pot exploded during normal use, despite claims of its safety features.

Ms. Allard was severely burned in a pressure cooker explosion in July 2019, when her Instant Pot lid opened while the contents were still under pressure. According to the Complaint, manufacturer Instant Brands touts "safety mechanisms," including a lid lock that prevents the unit from possibly opening when pressurized. Ms. Allard, through her Johnson//Becker attorneys, alleges claims about safe operation of the Instant Pot "are not just misleading, they are flatly wrong, and put innocent consumers… directly in harm's way." Johnson//Becker is aware of numerous incidents involving an Instant Pot, the best-selling brand of electric pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Lisa Gorshe and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

Questions about an Instant Pot pressure cooker Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson// Becker lawyer today for a free case review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective Instant Pot pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new Instant Pot pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation for your defective pressure cooker injuries.

We offer a free case evaluation. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/instant-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC