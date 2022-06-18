Embark returns as official dog DNA test of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for the fourth consecutive year

Organizations unite to support responsible breeding and healthy dogs

BOSTON, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc., a global leader in dog genetics, today announced its return for the fourth consecutive year as the official dog DNA test of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan® is returning June 18-22 to Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y. for the second year after being postponed in January due to a COVID-19 surge.

(PRNewsfoto/Embark Vet) (PRNewswire)

The ongoing partnership between Embark and the Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) helps to preserve and protect the health and vitality of dog breeds. Through education and awareness, Embark is striving to support dog breeders through a variety of tools. Ultimately, the collaboration between Embark and WKC aims to support those who recognize the importance of genetic screening and informed breedings, to produce the next generations of healthy dogs.

"Embark's partnership with Westminster is one that we take great pride in. Our first genetic health discovery earlier this year would never have come to fruition without meaningful collaboration with breeders, owners, and a national breed club," said Embark CEO Ryan Boyko. "The more genetic data we collect from every breed, the closer we get to making more genetic discoveries that improve the life and longevity of all dogs."

"An important part of the Westminster Kennel Club's history and values is supporting canine health and research. The partnership with Embark brings innovative scientific research to our dog show community of preservation breeders," said Westminster Co-Show Chairman David A. Helming. "Driving awareness of the tools and research discoveries that can lead to healthy generations of dogs is important in our support of the passionate breeders in our dog show community.

Embark's booth in Sponsor Village will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the event. Embark team members will be on hand to answer questions, Embark swag will be available for humans and dogs alike, and Embark leadership will be conducting a daily swab demonstration at the booth. Attendees can also visit Embark's Westminster-themed photo station for a printed and digital photo as a Westminster souvenir. Westminster exhibitors can additionally attend an Embark-hosted evening social event Tuesday June 21, at the Sleepy Hollow Hotel and Conference Center, 355 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, N.Y., from 6-9 p.m. Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. was launched in 2015 by two brothers, Adam and Ryan Boyko, who have a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love for dogs. Starting with their best-in-class canine DNA test, Embark is building a powerful platform for scientific discovery that will accelerate advancements in personalized dog care. Embark offers the most scientifically advanced, most trusted, and highest-rated dog DNA tests on the market that helps dog owners, breeders, and veterinarians learn about their dog's breed, health, and ancestry. Customers gain hundreds of actionable insights that inform more proactive care, and every test fuels new research to help all dogs lead longer, healthier lives. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was included on Forbes' next billion-dollar startups list.

For more information, visit Embark's website at EmbarkVet.com

