HONK Announces Towbook Integration Testing with Select Towing and Roadside Assistance Partners

Initial Integration Lets HONK Partners Receive, Accept and Manage Jobs Directly from Towbook; Information on Availability to be Released Later This Year

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 -- HONK Technologies, the industry-leading digital roadside assistance and vehicle transport company, today announced that it is currently exploring integration options with Towbook, the leader in cloud-based towing software for dispatching, impounds and reporting.

The initial integration enables partners to receive, accept and manage HONK towing and roadside assistance jobs from within their Towbook system and get paid instantly after job completion. Testing is taking place in specific cities for a limited time with select HONK Partners.

"When we ask our partners what they'd like to see from HONK, one of the top requests has long been the ability to send HONK jobs through their Towbook dispatching software," said Corey Brundage, CEO at HONK. "We've been working closely with Towbook to ensure that this integration provides the ease-of-use, visibility and powerful functionality that HONK partners have come to expect, all from within the platform they use to manage day-to-day operations."

More details on features of the integration, as well as full availability details will be released later in 2022.

About HONK Technologies

HONK, a flexible on-demand mobility platform, helps top insurers, fleets, automotive OEMs, and retailers deliver modern, digital roadside customer experiences and meet scalable same-day vehicle transport demands. HONK's digital-first, modular approach is designed to optimize roadside assistance programs, auto claims processing, accident scene management, fleet maintenance management, vehicle logistics and transports, so businesses can increase efficiencies through advanced digital tools, customizable integrations, and HONK's high-performing service provider network to build brand-defining retention and loyalty engines.

To learn more, visit www.honkforhelp.com/industry-solutions .

About Towbook

Towbook has become the most trusted leader in towing management software solutions. With over 3 million jobs processed through the software monthly, Towbook is revolutionizing the way towing and roadside assistance professionals run their business by allowing companies to manage service requests from multiple channels with a single toolset. Towbook prides itself on empowering towing and roadside companies to easily manage dispatching, invoicing, vehicle inventory and impounds, liens, auctions and more - all through an easy-to-use web-based system accessible on desktop, Android and iOS. Sign up for 30-Days, free at: www.towbook.com .

