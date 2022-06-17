GTS VirtualHealth Platform designated FedRAMP In-Process Status

The GTS-VP, the only Remote Patient Monitoring SaaS platform available for government use, has advanced to FedRAMP In-Process Status

HUDSON, Ohio, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Telehealth Services (GTS), an industry leading Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) company, today announced that the GTS VirtualHealth Platform (GTS-VP) has been designated as Federal Risk and Authorization Management (FedRAMP) In Process status at the Moderate impact level. GTS achieved this status in partnership with its sponsoring agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), with VA's Authority to Operate (ATO) expected to be accomplished in Q3 22.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud products and services. Its certification process is the most rigorous security authorization SaaS companies can achieve and includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services. And to date, the GTS-VP is the only RPM solution available in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About GTS

GTS is an industry leader in the development of enterprise RPM solutions. GTS solutions are designed to be device agnostic, fit into the existing workflows of our customers, and to ease the implementation and creation of RPM programs for healthcare providers. For more information visit https://www.globaltelehealthservices.com/FedRAMP/.

CONTACT: Brendan Coughlin

Executive Vice President & General Manager

(216) 373-2221

bcoughlin@globaltelehealthservices.com

