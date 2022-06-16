Addition of digital economy change-maker and enterprise software veteran underscores performance marketing firm's commitment to transformative growth

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti – the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon – today announced the appointment of Max Cheprasov as Chief Transformation Officer and Justin Manus as Chief Technology Officer to further cement Tinuiti's long-term commitment to reinvest in its people, tech, and standards for innovation – and ultimately its clients' businesses.

Tinuiti Appoints Chief Transformation Officer & Chief Technology Officer; Addition of digital economy change-maker and enterprise software veteran underscores performance marketing firm’s commitment to transformative growth (PRNewswire)

The appointments follow recent internal elevations to Tinuiti's E-Team in a series of strategic moves designed to future-proof and drive integration across service offerings as the digital economy continues to experience ongoing convergence and privacy concerns.

Nii A. Ahene, Chief Strategy Officer, Tinuiti, said: "Tinuiti's double-digit year-over-year growth has given us the opportunity to optimize our organizational structure, streamline our business, and enhance operational efficiencies to keep us ahead in the space – this our version of self-care. Max and Justin are rare finds in the industry who both bring top-tier expertise along with operational leadership skills, tech-savviness, and a shared passion for driving innovation, growth and change. That's exactly what we need to fuel Tinuiti's future growth ambitions."

Max Cheprasov, Chief Transformation Officer: Cheprasov is a 20-plus year digital economy veteran well known for driving meaningful innovation at the place where digital, automation and AI collide. He will lead Tinuiti's ongoing evolution of an operating strategy focused on improved business processes and implementation of productivity measures driven by AI. Often lauded as a pragmatic futurist, Cheprasov specializes in building and leading high-performing teams and designing scalable, modern operating models for enterprises seeking to achieve greater operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Cheprasov said: "We often see companies bring in a Chief Transformation Officer to 'fix things' and get things 'back on track,' but at Tinuiti that's simply not the case. Rather, my role is directly tied to the firm's commitment to staying one step ahead and constantly innovating, reimagining and transforming for its people, tech, and product. It's this commitment and 'people over profit' philosophy that has led to Tinuiti's tremendous growth. I'm thrilled to join the ranks of highly passionate and innovative talent to unleash human greatness and amplify the agency's total experience across customer, employee, and partner experience."

Cheprasov joins Tinuiti from Ubersuggest/NP Digital leading a global SaaS business with 300K+ customers through a hyper-growth period and a new product expansion phase. He was also the first Chief Automation Officer in the marketing industry, stationed at Dentsu International founding a 450+ person Global Automation Center of Excellence. In addition, he previously served at iProspect as SVP, Operations and Technology establishing an award-winning Operational Excellence group.

Justin Manus, Chief Technology Officer: Since Tinuiti's acquisition of Bliss Point Media , which transformed Tinuiti into the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in the U.S., Manus has been central to enhancing Tinuiti's OTT/cTV capabilities to make non-click-based media trackable, attributable, and optimizable. As Bliss Point Media's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Manus integrated Bliss Point's proprietary and patented machine learning technology into Mobius , Tinuiti's suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology. At Tinuiti, Manus will focus on enterprise software engineering, data warehousing strategy and work closely with leadership to continue advancing the firm's technology capabilities, including to Mobius. In addition, Manus will assume technical leadership responsibilities regularly meeting with engineering teams to guide overall architecture and approach.

Manus said: "It's incredibly exciting to step into the role of Chief Technology Officer at Tinuiti– a company that so plainly demonstrates an unwavering commitment to providing the absolute best in technical capabilities for its clients, including Mobius, the firm's game-changing proprietary suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology. This opportunity is both personally and professionally very exciting because I'm able to formally merge my experience and tenure with Bliss Point Media to combine our shared vision for a uniquely seamless partnership."

Manus has almost two decades of experience with special expertise in enterprise software engineering and data warehousing strategy. Manus has demonstrated an impressive ability to build, deploy, and maintain technical infrastructure that drives business forward and empowers end users to solve problems.

Tinuiti's Business, Talent & Culture Acceleration

Ortega Group, to create the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program, and digital streaming agency, Bliss Point Media , which transformed Tinuiti into the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in the U.S. In 2021, Tinuiti completed two headline-making acquisitions: Amazon-specialist agency,to create the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program, and digital streaming agency,, which transformed Tinuiti into the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in the U.S.

Since 2017, Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion growing its business seven-fold, with a headcount now surpassing 1,100, the agency has experienced an unprecedented 59% year-over-year increase and is continuing to climb with an additional 10% in 2022.

The firm's people-first culture has most recently been recognized from Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces 2022 and Ad Age's Best Places to Work four years running, including the No. 1 spot in 2019 and 2020.

Tinuiti is continuing to hire for multiple roles across divisions to keep pace with growth. For a closer look at Tinuiti's culture, please visit https://tinuiti.com/culture/ .

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,000 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

www.tinuiti.com (PRNewsfoto/Tinuiti) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tinuiti