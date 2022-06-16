ATI and TechConnect Announce First Round of Medical Innovation Challenge Winners and Round Two $200K Prize Pool

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) and TechConnect today announced five winners of the Medical Innovation Challenge. In its first phase, the Challenge awarded five prizes totaling $50,000 in non-dilutive funds.

"The high quality of pitch presentations and the overall appropriateness of the solutions for dual-use applications serving both civilian and military communities really excites us for the future of the medtech space. We're proud to provide financial support and consortia membership to five outstanding innovators," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President, TechConnect Division, ATI. "We hope that our investments multiply as these innovators plug into the $20 billion in contracting authority available to them through the consortia and grow their businesses with the award funding."

At the 25th annual TechConnect World Innovation Conference, Challenge administrators hosted 29 finalists to pitch their solutions in-person to industry and government leadership on June 13 in Washington D.C. From their deliberations, five winners emerged, and they include:

Areas of interest fell into five primary categories: devices and sensors, digital and hardware, therapeutics and treatments, materials and manufacturing, and readiness and response. In its second phase, aligning with these same areas of interest, Challenge sponsors will award $200,000 following another pitch competition in Washington, D.C.

For more information about this Challenge, or to apply to the second phase of the Medical Innovation Challenge by the June 30, 2022 deadline, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/medical_innovation_challenge/

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. TechConnect.org

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

