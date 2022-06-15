SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX LEGACY PLACE TO HOST EXCLUSIVE "MARVEL G.O.A.T. MARATHON: GREATEST OF ALL THOR"

Marvel Fans are Invited to Experience an Exclusive Marathon of all Four Thor Films, Including an Advance Screening of Marvel's New "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 7

NORWOOD, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today that Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham, MA, will be one of the few theaters nationwide - and the only in New England - to host the exclusive, full-day "Marvel G.O.A.T. Marathon: Greatest of All Thor" featuring a "Thor: Love and Thunder" advance screening on Thursday, July 7.

Marvel fans and guests of this premium event will have the opportunity to relive Thor's greatest battles and see his latest endeavors as all four films play in Showcase Cinemas' state-of-the-art XPlus premium large format auditorium at Legacy Place. Tickets are value-priced at $35 via showcasecinemas.com and include screenings of all four "Thor" films, plus an exclusive commemorative t-shirt and lanyard, a 20% discount on concessions and immersive and experiential Thor-themed activities all day long.

The "Marvel G.O.A.T Marathon" will begin with "Thor" at 8:00am and will conclude with an advance screening of the newest Marvel Studios film "Thor: Love and Thunder" (starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman) at 2:45pm, giving attendees a chance to see the newest film a day before it hits theaters on July 8.

The full schedule for the marathon follows below:

"Thor": 8:00am – 9:55am

"Thor: The Dark World": 10:00am – 11:52am

"Thor: Ragnarock": 12:30pm – 2:40pm

"Thor: Love and Thunder": 2:45pm – 4:44pm

"What better way to bring the excitement of one of the most anticipated movies of the summer than celebrating all things Thor at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place?" said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. "For a great price, the 'Marvel G.O.A.T. Marathon: Greatest of All Thor' event offers fans a way to see this larger than life series, have fun with other Marvel fans, get one-of-a-kind commemorative items and be among the first to see 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'"

To celebrate the "Marvel G.O.A.T. Marathon," Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will host Thor-related games and activities such as a G.O.A.T. "hammer strength test" throughout the day. Attendees will also receive a 20% discount on concessions, along with special commemorative cups. The event will also feature mobile phone chargers/lockers so guests can keep their phones charged and check-in socially during movie breaks.

Showcase Cinemas was the exclusive Boston host of the iconic Marvel 22-Movie Marathon in 2019 in celebration of the release of "Avengers: Endgame." The three-day-long event sold out and quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime memory for many lucky Marvel Fans.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the "Marvel G.O.A.T. Marathon: Greatest of All Thor," visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/Marvel-GOAT-Marathon-Greatest-of-All-Thor.

