Perfect Tequila Cocktails Made Simple: Tequila Zarpado Introduces Ready-to-Drink Zarpado Margarita and Zarpado Tequila Soda with Lime

BOSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Zarpado today announced the availability of its new ready-to-drink canned Tequila cocktails: Zarpado Margarita and Zarpado Tequila Soda with Lime. The new small batch cocktails are crafted with simple, all natural ingredients, and are an easy option for summer drinking occasions.

The new Zarpado cocktails hit on two of the spirits industry's hottest trends for the Summer – Tequila and ready-to-drink cocktails. According to a recent trend report from Drizly , "Tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails ranked at the top in terms of new kinds of drinks Americans want to try most, cited by 43% of those surveyed."

Tequila Zarpado cocktails offer an authentic, delicious way to enjoy the trend this summer. Each of the new cocktails is crafted with Blanco Tequila, real fruit and all natural ingredients for a light and refreshing taste. The unique can artwork was created by Mexican artist, Joaquin Nava.

Zarpado Margarita (180 Cals, 4g Sugar, 4g Carbs, 8% ABV) takes inspiration from the classic "skinny Margarita" and delivers real Margarita flavor without excessive sweetness. It is made with Blanco Tequila, triple sec, real lime juice, and agave.

Zarpado Tequila Soda with Lime (118 Cals, 2g Sugar, 2g Carbs, 5.5% ABV) is a simple, clean, and well-balanced sparkling cocktail with real fruit juice, real Tequila flavor and absolute refreshment.

"We're excited to introduce these delicious, ready-to-drink Tequila cocktails," said Terry Lozoff, Spirits Director at Tequila Zarpado. "Many canned Margaritas are overly sweet and filled with added sugar. When we crafted Zarpado Margarita and Zarpado Tequila Soda with Lime, we let the quality, simple, all-natural ingredients shine. Drinkers will love how light and refreshing they are versus other options on shelves."

The new cocktails join the Tequila Zarpado family that also includes their small-batch, 100% Blue Agave Tequilas, Tequila Zarpado Blanco and Tequila Zarpado Reposado.

Zarpado ready-to-drink cocktails are available in 4-packs of 12oz cans. The Margarita has an SRP of $13.99 and the Tequila Soda has an SRP of $12.99 and will initially be available for purchase on shelves in thirteen markets across the U.S., including Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. For more information and to purchase online, visit TequilaZarpado.com and follow @TequilaZarpado on Instagram.

About Tequila Zarpado

Tequila Zarpado is a line of small-batch premium Tequilas and ready-to-drink Tequila cocktails bringing true craft quality at an everyday price point. For more information, visit TequilaZarpado.com . Tequila Zarpado is part of Latitude Beverage, the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of award-winning wine and spirits brands. For more information, visit latitudebeverage.com .

