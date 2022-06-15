James Avery Artisan Jewelry Now Open in Stephenville

Guests can register for a drawing to win a James Avery gift card

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store in Stephenville at Washington Commons. The new store is located at 2675 W Washington St., Suite 100 in Stephenville, TX 76401.

"We're excited to open our first store in Stephenville at Washington Commons," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "We hope this new location provides additional convenience for our existing Customers and allows us the opportunity to introduce our designs to new Customers in the Stephenville area."

The new store offers classic designs customers know and love, including keepsake charms, statement rings and faith-based jewelry to celebrate the special moments of life. Starting today, guests are invited to register for gift card drawings. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 25, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

Assistant Store Manager Valerie Simons and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store, use Curbside Pickup, or Buy Online, Pick-up in Store options at JamesAvery.com. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, Texas, using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with more than 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more than 220 Dillard's locations and on Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted June 15 through June 25. Hourly drawings on June 25 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Stephenville James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

