FRANK DIMARCO TO SUCCEED LELAND SMITH AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT SERVICE CHAMPIONS GROUP

BREA, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions Group, a premier provider of Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning services today announced an upcoming change in leadership at the Southern California-based company. After an illustrious 22-year career, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Leland Smith will be succeeded in that role by Frank DiMarco, Service Champions' current Chief Operating Officer, effective June 14, 2022. Smith will remain a strong strategic partner and significant investor in the company as he moves into the role of Service Champions' Chairman of The Board. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

"Founding Service Champions and leading this great brand to a new level of success and service for more than twenty years has been a great privilege. I feel that this is the appropriate time for a change for both the company and for myself. I have long admired Frank's leadership, commitment and contribution to Service Champions over the years. Frank has been an integral part of Service Champions' formula for success for four extraordinary years and I am confident he will thrive in his new elevated role leading this exceptional organization through future growth and the opportunities that lie ahead." Smith said.

The appointment of DiMarco sets the stage for the next chapter of continued growth acceleration. "Service Champions has been pursuing a multi-dimensional push to further expand in order to serve the rapidly evolving nature of consumer demand. These include strategic acquisitions of leading like businesses throughout the state of California, as well as partnerships in the Southwest and Midwest with acquired companies in Arizona, Colorado, Ohio and Nevada. This is a remarkable time in Service Champions' history. Leland has been an outstanding and inspirational leader who has grown and strengthened Service Champions' position as the leading home services company known and loved by customers throughout the United States. I am honored and humbled to succeed him in maintaining our strong commitment to ethics and integrity as we aggressively grow our footprint and continue in the tradition of excellence set forward by Leland," said DiMarco.

DiMarco and his team will continue to provide the day-to-day operational elements to the portfolio of Service Champions businesses across 5 states, 18 locations and 2000 employees.

Smith founded Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC in 2000 with the philosophy of being the "Champions of Service." For more than 20 years he has shepherded the company to national prominence through a combination of uncompromising quality and unwavering commitment to customer service. His constant drive for service excellence allowed him to grow his small fleet of trucks into one of the largest home-services businesses in the country.

DiMarco has led the Service Champions Group as COO since 2018 and brings over 30 years operational experience in the home services industry to the role. Previously, he was Vice President of Operations with Horizon Services, a trusted AC, Heating & Plumbing Company since 1987. Prior to that, DiMarco was Regional Manager with Goodman Manufacturing, a worldwide leader in residential and commercial HVAC. He brings foresight, integrity and tenacity in delivering the absolute best home services experience to all customers.

About Service Champions Group

Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning and plumbing services. With the mission to maintain long term relationships with its customers, Service Champions is dedicated to delivering timely, high quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC and plumbing products. Service Champions goes to market with several trade names including Adeedo!, ASI, Bell Brothers, HELP, Hobaica, Howard Air, Jet, JW Plumbing Heating and Air, Moore Home Services, ProSkill Services, Scottsdale Air, Service Champions, Sierra Air, Swan Heating & Air Conditioning and Timo's Air Conditioning & Heating. For more information, please visit https://partnerships.servicechampions.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

