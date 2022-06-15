BLUETTI announces gift guide for Father's Day 2022

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI announces the release of its gift guide for the summer of 2022.

For Handyman Dad

For all DIY-inclined dads out there owning some heavy-duty power tools, they may worry about the electric bills. Try impressing him with the BLUETTI AC300 & B300.

AC300 is 100% modular, which can be configurated according to his needs. The 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter (Must work with B300) makes it possible to run almost 99% of the power tools.

AC300 can connect with 4* B300 batteries (3072Wh per unit) to achieve up to 2400W solar input, and fully charged in 4 hours by prime sunshine, reducing the electric bill. Besides, BLUETTI offers a 2-year warranty.

For Outdoorsy Dad

Join dad an outdoor exploration with this reliable BLUETTI AC200P (2000W/2000Wh).

Its durable LiFePO4 and a 700W Max solar input rate are ready to power up drone, camera, and computer at any time with no need to worries about losing power, making memories with dad that last a lifetime.

VIP Exclusives and Lucky wheel

BLUETTI's planning limited VIP-ONLY deals during June 12- June 19 with considerable discounts.

BLUETTI also claims that customer has a chance to earn BLUETTI Bucks, or a FREE AC200P during their Father's Day campaign(EDT June 12 - June 22). Check out bluettipower.ca for more details.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.ca/

