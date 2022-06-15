7-Eleven Heats Up Summer Menu with Hot Honey Boneless Wings

For a limited-time-only, customers can get 16 Boneless Wings for just $5 at 7-Eleven and Stripes Stores, including the newly launched signature flavor, Hot Honey



IRVING, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is heating up at 7-Eleven, Inc! America's largest convenience retailer is delivering sweet, spicy goodness to its summer menu lineup with Hot Honey Boneless Wings. The new signature boneless wing flavor is available at participating 7-Eleven® and Stripes® stores.



Whether you're hosting friends or just winging it for lunch, Hot Honey Boneless Wings make the perfect party snack or grab-and-go treat. Made with all white meat chicken covered in a sweet and savory sauce made with real honey, these boneless wings take the flavor train into overdrive. Covered in a sweet honey chili glaze, roasted garlic, and chili pepper, you'll want to go back for seconds (and thirds!). And it wouldn't be a 7-Eleven kickoff without a deal! So go big or go home: snag 16 Boneless Wings, including Hot Honey,—available in-store only at 7-Eleven and Stripes—for $5 for a limited time only*. Sharing is optional, but this sounds like the tastiest way to say "thanks, Dad" this Father's Day.



"At 7-Eleven, we always look for ways to delight our customers with fun menu items. As summer heats up, we look forward to providing delicious food options that pair perfectly with the warm weather," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods. "These Hot Honey Boneless Wings are reminiscent of outdoor grilling in the summer, and the contrast of sweet and spicy is an ongoing food trend that will satisfy any craving."



The deals don't stop there. For a limited time, members of the award-winning 7Rewards ® loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products—can purchase eight boneless wings for $2.99 (you read that right!) at 7-Eleven, Speedway®, and Stripes locations**.

Trying to beat the heat? Stay inside and get wings delivered straight to your door via the 7NOW® delivery app! And with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including our sweet and savory maple-flavored sausage taquito, for just $5.95 a month***.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com .

