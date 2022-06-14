Ascent receives a bolder look with a redesigned front and rear elements

Latest version of EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology with Wide-Angle Mono Camera

Wireless Apple CarPlay ® and wireless Android Auto ™ are standard

New Surround View Camera featuring a 360-degree overhead view is available

Standard SUBARU STARLINK ® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system

New Cabin Connect enhances communication capability to the third-row occupants

Onyx Edition adds more standard features and new option package

CAMDEN, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America Inc. today announced the 2023 Ascent 3-row family SUV with updated styling as well as new safety and in-vehicle technologies. Also new for 2023, the Onyx Edition trim level receives new exterior and interior accents and a comprehensive option package.

SUBARU DEBUTS REFRESHED 2023 ASCENT 3-ROW SUV FEATURING NEW STYLING, ENHANCED SAFETY FEATURES, AND UPDATED MULTIMEDIA (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Ascent is available in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring trim levels and arrives in Subaru retailers this Fall.

For 2023 model year, Ascent receives a bolder look thanks to a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille; redesigned LED headlights; and a more aggressive front bumper cover. The new front bumper cover features new lower-edge air ducts to improve aerodynamic flow under the vehicle. At the back of the vehicle, updated Konoji (C-shaped) taillights further exemplify the SUV's fresh new look for 2023.

The 2023 Ascent comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. Also standard across the model line is a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The additional camera further expands the field of view to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver, and, when necessary, applies brakes to avoid collisions with crossing bicycles and pedestrians.

On models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, EyeSight includes Automatic Emergency Steering. The new feature works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to help steer the vehicle to avoid a collision when travelling at speeds less than 50 mph.

New Cabin Connect improves communication from the driver or front passenger to the third-row occupants. When activated, the feature picks up the driver or front passenger's voice by the overhead console microphone and then transmits through the rear speakers. Cabin Connect is available on trim levels equipped with Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic™ surround sound speaker system.

For better all-around situational awareness while parking, an available Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle. The new system uses images from four vehicle cameras and combines them to create a single image that allows the area around the entire vehicle to be observed from a bird's-eye view.

On all 2023 Ascent models, a newly standard tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD center information display offers direct touch controls for multimedia, climate control, X-MODE, and vehicle configuration settings. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are standard. Every Ascent also features Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist for improved nighttime visibility. Additionally, a Seat Belt Reminder for each seat helps ensure all passengers are buckled up.

Onyx Edition Adds More Luxury and Capability

The Ascent Onyx Edition is equipped with exclusive black-finish exterior elements, badging, and 20-inch black-finish aluminum alloy wheels. The seats are wrapped in Subaru StarTex® water-repellant material with new contrasting green stitching.

The Onyx Edition gains a standard panoramic power moonroof, which features a tilt/slide glass panel over the front seats, a fixed glass panel over the middle row, and a power sunshade. This impressive glass roof remains standard for the Touring and optional for the Limited trims.

Enhancing all-weather and trail capability, the 2023 Ascent Onyx Edition, Limited and Touring gain standard dual-function X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. X-MODE functions include SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize all-wheel drive performance for difficult weather or road conditions.

A newly available comprehensive option package for Onyx Edition includes the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic™ surround sound speaker system featuring new Cabin Connect. Additional features added to the package are a 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar and two-position memory; adjustable driver's seat cushion extension; 4-way power front passenger seat; second row sunshades and outboard heated seat positions. A high-grade instrument combination meter with color LCD and dual illuminated front center-console cupholders are also included with this option package.

Driver assist technologies included in the option package are new Surround View Monitor and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System.

Smart and Strong Foundation

Built on the Subaru Global Platform, the Ascent delivers an unparalleled driving experience with a spacious interior offering comfortable and flexible seating options. The U.S.-built Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with 8-person seating or available captain's chairs in the second row for 7-person seating. Two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offer up to 75.6 cubic feet of cargo space when folded.

All Ascent trim levels come standard with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for exceptional all-weather and trail-driving capability. Active Torque Vectoring is also standard on all trim levels. The 3-row SUV's 8.7 inches of ground clearance, which is greater than many SUVs, delivers capability while maintaining a comfortably low step-in height for passenger entry.

Powered by a 260 horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, the Ascent comes standard with Subaru's high-torque Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters to give the driver added control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb.towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist.

Five Trim Levels for the Family-focused SUV

The 2023 Ascent provides an extensive roster of standard amenities including tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control; 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; automatic power door locks; power windows and side mirrors; multi-function display; security system with engine immobilizer; rear vision camera; USB-A and USB-C input/charge ports in the front and rear sections of the center console; raised roof rails; and 19 cupholders. New for this year, the standard rear vison camera includes a washer to ensure a clear view while backing up.

The Premium trim adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; rear window privacy glass; 8-way power driver seat; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; second-row independent automatic climate control; body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and the All-Weather Package with heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, and windshield wiper de-icer.

The Premium trim's in-vehicle technology has available Wi-Fi and STARLINK Connected Services (subscriptions necessary). An option package for Premium includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Power Rear Gate; Auto-Dimming Mirror with HomeLink®; and Reverse Automatic Braking. The Premium trim offers a choice between second-row bench seating or captain's chairs at no additional charge.



The Onyx Edition builds upon the 7-seat Premium trim and adds standard convenience features including Power Moonroof; Reverse Automatic Braking; Power Rear Gate, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. The Onyx Edition stands out among the other trim levels with exclusive exterior and interior accents and unique 20-inch black-finish aluminum alloy wheels.

The well-equipped Limited includes all Premium features and adds Reverse Automatic Braking; DriverFocus; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and Power Rear Gate with automatic lock button for gate and doors.

The Limited interior features leather-trimmed upholstery; 12-way power driver seat with lumbar support and seat bottom cushion extension; 4-way power front passenger seat; and second-row retractable sunshades. A new USB-A charge port has been added to the third row. Limited models also include heated second-row seating and a heated steering wheel (360 degree). Also, customers have the choice between second-row bench seating or captain chairs at no additional charge.

The exterior of the Limited is distinguished by LED fog lights; lower door cladding with chrome accents; and new 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish.

The top-of-the-line Ascent Touring is equipped with all the features of the Limited and adds an exclusive high gloss black grille; chrome door handles; and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The unique interior includes woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim and either Slate Black or Java Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery. Three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats are also standard on Touring.

The Touring comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon QuantumLogic surround sound system with new Cabin Connect; Power Moonroof; and Rain-Sensing Wipers. Standard Surround View Monitor System, Smart Rear-View Mirror, and 180-degree front-view camera greatly enhance all-around visibility.

SUBARU IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

The 2023 Ascent comes standard with the latest version of the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™ with full screen display. The system features an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, climate control, X-MODE and vehicle features. Additional standard features include new Valet Mode; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscriptions); HD Radio®; and over-the-air updates.

The available 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Navigation system includes voice-activated navigation powered by the latest version of TomTom® and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-year free subscription). New for 2023, the navigation system has integrated what3words (W3W), an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

The Ascent is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), a Zero-Landfill Facility in Lafayette, Indiana, along with the Impreza, Legacy, and Outback.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product and Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.