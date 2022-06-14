Maxwell Healthcare Associates and nVoq Partner to Support Post-Acute Providers

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industries' leading post-acute consulting firm is partnering with nVoq to help post-acute care providers save time and optimize patient care through medically relevant speech recognition technology.

nVoq provides a HIPAA and PCI-DSS compliant, cloud-based speech recognition platform supporting a wide variety of healthcare delivery scenarios including post-acute care with an emphasis on home healthcare and hospice. nVoq's speech recognition solutions convert speech to text in seconds and are highly accurate for most medical specialties. Its solutions work seamlessly with most EHRs, CRMs, or business applications without the need for integration.

MHA's reach and influence within the post-acute space is expansive, and their unique ability to connect industry partners with strategic solutions continues as they ally with nVoq. With MHA's organizational expertise and nVoq's advanced solution, the post-acute space will have the necessary tools to improve end-of-life care.

According to CEO of MHA, Jennifer Maxwell, MHA is elated to partner with nVoq in 2022. "We're thrilled to align our joint initiatives with nVoq and can't wait to see the opportunities that await us. nVoq is an outstanding organization that enhances the level of communication with patients in the post-acute setting. At the end of the day, we're invested in providing our customers tools that will improve care at their facilities," said Maxwell.

Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer at nVoq, shares in the enthusiasm and believes nVoq's partnership with MHA will make a tangible difference in the lives of countless front-line care providers. "We are pleased to be MHA's preferred speech recognition partner. We have a shared vision for positively impacting the work/life balance of burned-out clinicians through faster, more intuitive documentation workflows. Together MHA and nVoq can equip home health, hospice, and palliative care agencies with an opportunity to personalize care, improve patient experience, and drive better business outcomes."

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the post of care to expediate high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, visit https://sayit.nvoq.com/

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhealthcareassociates.com/

