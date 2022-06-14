Electromedical Technologies Adds Former Aerospace CEO and Current Management Expert Lee Benson to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of advanced bioelectronic devices that offer a drug free way to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is excited to announce the addition of Lee Benson, CEO of ETW (Execute to Win) (etw.com), to the Company's Board of Directors.

"Lee will add tremendous value to the Board and the company, given his track record as a leader in a field driven by engineering expertise, his business acumen, his extraordinary deal-making experience, and his proven management insights and proven strategies, we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the Electromedical team," remarked Matthew Wolfson, founder and CEO of Electromedical. "We are on the precipice of perhaps our most important period of scaling the business, and it gives me great confidence to know that we will be able to tap Lee's insights and guidance as a very accomplished businessman and high level entrepreneur during this key period. A company can only be as good as the people who are involved. Lee can help us reach higher levels of growth, culture and execution."

Lee Benson started his career as the first employee in a small company providing specialty electroplating services to repair aircraft components. Benson purchased the company 1993 after a sudden sharp decline in business. He then went on to turn things completely around. He founded Able Engineering & Component Services in 1995 and Able Aerospace in 1999, subsequently expanding from 3 to 500+ employees and driving 15 straight years of 20 percent compounded average annual growth.

Benson sold Able Aerospace to global powerhouse Textron Aviation in a Nine-figure deal. Textron (TNT Nasdaq) itself includes the Beechcraft, Hawker, Bell and Cessna brands.

After he secured the deal, Lee founded ETW to help other businesses achieve maximum success and profit from his experience and expertise. To this day, Lee's unique management system forms the foundation of ETW and was praised by legendary business leader, former CEO of GE Jack Welch, as the best management system Welch had ever seen. This management system is what Electromedical has implemented and uses on a daily basis.

"Electromedical has a fantastic product and incredible potential to scale. I look forward to working with Matthew and his terrific team at Electromedical as the Company prepares to level up its business growth in the months and quarters ahead, this is a critical time for the Company – an exciting time. And I see explosive potential waiting to be unlocked." stated Benson.

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 1.888.880.7888

Email: ir@electromedtech.com

https://electromedtech.com



Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

View original content:

SOURCE Electromedical Technologies, Inc.