Clark|Abbott Top Out Behavioral Health Teaching Facility at the University of Washington's Medical Center-Northwest

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural steel is complete on the new Behavioral Health Teaching Facility at the University of Washington Medical Center-Northwest campus in Seattle. Representatives from Clark|Abbott, the joint venture team leading design and construction efforts on the project, joined University of Washington Medical Center officials, and trade partners for a topping out ceremony to celebrate this critical milestone.

Designed by SRG Partnership, the new six-story Behavioral Health Teaching Facility will include 150 patient beds, and more than 184,000 square feet of clinical and administrative space. The project will feature 75 long-term civil commitment beds, 25 geropsychiatric beds, and 50 licensed med-surgery beds with the capacity to treat patients with psychiatric diagnoses and/or substance use disorders. The facility also will include a 24/7 telehealth consultation program, a procedural area for electroconvulsive therapy, and neuromodulation to support patients' commitment to community-based living and healthcare, as well as space to conduct comprehensive workforce training and development for behavioral health and general healthcare providers.

Since breaking ground in October 2021, the Clark|Abbott team has erected 1,752 tons of steel to bring the project to full height. With structural steel operations complete, construction crews will shift their focus to fireproofing, adding concrete to metal decks, and enclosure.

The Clark|Abbott joint venture is comprised of general contractors Clark Construction Group and Abbott Construction LLC. The integrated project delivery team also includes architect SRG Partnership and additional project partners KPFF Consulting Engineers, Thornton Tomasetti, Ricca Design Studios, OJB Landscape Architecture, Mazzetti, PAE Engineers, McKinstry, VECA Electric, Schuff Steel, Performance Contracting Inc., and Queen City.

Substantial completion is slated for Winter 2024.

