Humanity Forward Applauds Bipartisan Efforts to Reduce Drug Prices

WASHINGTON , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humanity Forward applauds and encourages Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) for their efforts to find common ground and reduce the skyrocketing price of Insulin for American families. Senators Shaheen and Collins are cosponsors on a bill to reduce the cost of insulin and other drugs.

"As prices rise for American families, it's increasingly important that we make sure life-saving drugs are always within reach," said Paolo Mastgrangelo, Humanity Forward's Head of Government and Policy. "We welcome the efforts by these senators to reach across the aisle and do this on a bipartisan basis, to ensure an immediate and long-lasting fix."

Congress continues to debate the issue of drug prices in bipartisan conversations and in Reconciliation talks as well. Humanity Forward stands ready to work with members in both parties to reduce costs and regulatory burdens on American families.

Humanity Forward is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to building bipartisan coalitions to advance the economic interests of the American people through federal policy. Uniquely positioned as America's fastest growing, altruistic advocacy organization, our mission is to advance evidence-based policies designed to strengthen families, generate economic growth, and end poverty.

