Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRCA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Verrica securities between May 28, 2021 and May 24, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where the Company's contract manufacturer produced bulk solution for VP-102; (2) that these deficiencies were not remediated when the Company resubmitted its NDA for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) that the foregoing presented significant risks to the Company obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Verrica you have until August 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

