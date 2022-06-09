Stamps To Take Your Mail From 'Infinity to Forever' This Summer

Add a Pop of Color and a Bit of Fun with Stamps Featuring the Iconic Buzz Lightyear

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Far from the confines of Andy's room, a sneak peek of new Forever stamps from the U.S. Postal Service was revealed at the red-carpet premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear," the new movie featuring Buzz Lightyear.

Go Beyond Forever Stamp (PRNewswire)

"Go Beyond" is a pane of 20 stamps arranged in four horizontal rows of five stamps featuring the image of Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger marooned on a planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth.

Greg Breeding was the art director using illustrations from Pixar Animation Studios.

Additional details about the "Go Beyond" commemorative stamp collection, including the release date, will be announced later this year.

Pixar, the Pixar logo, "Buzz Lightyear" and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights of Disney/Pixar in the United States and other countries of DISNEY • PIXAR. © 2022 Disney/Pixar and/or its affiliates.

About 'Lightyear'

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol's Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg. The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory"), produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot") and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino ("The Batman," "Up"), Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear" opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.

