Darling Ingredients to Participate in Cowen Next-Gen Fuel Summit

IRVING, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Cowen Next- Gen Fuel Summit: Renewable Diesel & SAF at 8 a.m. ET, June 16, 2022.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The presentations will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section under "Events" of the company's website at www.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Suann Guthrie

VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202, suann.guthrie@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.