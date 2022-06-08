New Clinic Designed for Young Children with Autism Opens This Week in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, will open the doors to its new clinic in Iowa City this week. The new treatment clinic is Caravel's second in Iowa, with additional locations opening in Urbandale and Ankeny later this summer. Designed to improve outcomes for children with autism, the new clinic at 2545 N. Dodge Street will offer a comprehensive array of services for families.

Specialists at the Dodge Street clinic will provide evaluation and diagnostic services, individualized therapy programs, and family support and counseling. Caravel's clinical professionals are trained to recognize the early signs of autism. Caravel's team creates customized treatment plans based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. ABA therapy has been proven to be the most effective treatment for children who have autism and is a recommended best practice by the U.S. Surgeon General and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Too often, families are forced to wait for services because there simply aren't enough providers in many communities to meet the demand," according to Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller. "We found that children in the Iowa City Corridor were being placed on waiting lists. Starting this week, we're increasing capacity significantly, meaning families can immediately access these vital services."

"When a child has autism, early identification is key to better outcomes," explained Tiffany Ebeling, MA, BCBA, LBA, clinic director for Caravel in Iowa City. According to Ebeling, "Early diagnosis gives us the opportunity to provide the child with a customized ABA therapy program at a young age. We are so excited to be offering this life-changing treatment to local families."

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 319-281-0565 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

