Markel International appoints Bryan Dressler as head of warranty and indemnity

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL), has appointed Bryan Dressler as head of warranty and indemnity (W&I) for its professional and financial risk (PFR) division. This latest appointment plays an integral role in the organisation's strategy to develop market-leading offerings in niche sectors.

Based at Markel's London office, Dressler will report to David Sawyer, divisional managing director of PFR at Markel International, where he will be responsible for building out a dedicated W&I team, which will focus on SMEs domiciled in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA) with equity values up to $300m. Dressler will also play a crucial part in growing Markel's W&I footprint and contributing towards the organisation's goal of underwriting up to $30m gross written premium (GWP) in this area by 2025.

Before starting at Markel International, Dressler was assistant vice president for transactional risk insurance products at Arch Insurance. Prior to this position, he spent five years with JLT Speciality Limited, where he led on the company's W&I, tax liability, and contingent liability placements both in London and the United States.

Commenting on Dressler's appointment, Sawyer said: "Markel International's wholesale division has been supporting coverholders in the W&I market since 2014 and manages a portfolio of circa $75m. With the wealth of knowledge and experience that we've gathered in these eight years, now feels like the perfect time to build out an in-house offering, and with Bryan onboard, we have a market-leading individual to execute this plan."

Sawyer elaborated: "Bryan has a number of years' experience as an underwriter and broker, with a strong track record in managing in-house insurance offerings. With his cross-functional skillset, we are confident that he will be able to deliver a sustainable long-term offering for customers in the W&I market."

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

