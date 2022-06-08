iXblue to Provide Critical Navigation Capabilities to Norwegian and German Navies' U212CD Submarines

PARIS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) has selected iXblue to provide enhanced navigation capabilities to the newly built U212CD submarines intended for the Norwegian and German Navies. Built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the new U212CD will be equipped with iXblue Marins M8 inertial navigation systems (INS).

The 6 U212CD, that will require highly performing systems for increased submerged navigation capability, will rely on iXblue Marins M8 INS, interfaced with KTA Naval Systems' "ORCCA" Combat Management System.

The Marins Series are the highest-grade inertial navigation systems (INS) produced by iXblue. Innovation has been uninterrupted on iXblue's range to gradually extend the performances and propose the highest accuracies to the Navies and therefore answer their need for their most critical applications. Along the accuracy, the technology also combines decisive advantages such as an absolute discretion and unmatched reliability over time.

The very concrete benefits of the Marins Series have been recognized over many years and have led many leading Naval Forces to opt for iXblue Marins inertial navigation systems for their submarine programs, for newly built vessels and retrofits. This includes, among others, full fleet of the UK Royal Navy submarines and the Swedish Navy A19 and A26.

"The U212CD is a major program for the European naval industry, and we are very proud to be on board and supply this new generation of submarines. With the Marins Series, TKMS and Kongsberg have not only chosen highly performant navigation systems, but they will also benefit from well proven and "off-the shelf" systems that will participate to further reducing the risks and costs of the overall program," says Enzo Aldrovandi, Regional sales manager for iXblue. "We would like to thank them for their renewed trust on this impressive program and look forward to our ongoing collaboration with them."

This latest success confirms iXblue leadership in Naval navigation for both surface and subsea platforms and strengthens the company's collaboration with the German and Norwegian navies. iXblue's Marins INS have indeed already been selected for several of their programs such as the F122 (Bremen-class),the F123 frigates (Brandenburg-class), and Jan Mayen OPVs. More globally, recent successes in naval navigation include the newest French FDI, Spanish F110 multi-mission frigates, United States Navy Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships, Finland's four multi-role corvettes (Squadron 2020 project) or the Polish Navy's Kormoran II class MCMVs.

About iXblue

iXblue is a global high-tech company specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced marine, photonics and autonomy technologies. The group in-house expertise includes innovative systems and solutions devoted to inertial navigation, subsea positioning, underwater imaging, as well as shipbuilding and test & simulation. iXblue technologies support Civil and Defense customers in carrying out their sea, land and space operations with maximum safety, efficiency and reliability. Employing a workforce of 750 people worldwide, iXblue conducts its business in over 60 countries

The company's naval successes include major programs such as the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies MCM Replacement Program, the Polish Navy's Kormoran II class MCMVs, the French Navy's future FDI and future replenishment tankers, the Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the Astute-class nuclear attack submarines and the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers of the UK Royal Navy, the Jan-Mayen class vessels of the Norwegian Coast Guards, the F122 (Bremen-class) and F123 frigates (Brandenburg-class) of the German Navy, Finland's future multi-role corvettes (Squadron 2020), the new OPV 87 of the Argentine Navy, the Swedish Navy next generation A26 and Gotland-class submarines, and future fleet of high speed CB90, Spain future F110-class multi-mission frigates, as well as the United States Navy Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) 27, 29 and 31 to name a few. www.ixblue.com

